@home is a journey through the landscape of a forgotten America — the invisible communities of people living without permanent housing. The film explores homelessness through the lens of activist Mark Horvath as he talks with people across the country about their experiences living on the street, in shelters, and finding their way back home. Once homeless himself, Mark’s storytelling platform InvisiblePeople.tv gives an online voice to those who are rarely heard.
Challenging stereotypes, @home asks us all to question how invisible we’ve allowed America’s homeless population to become. Listen to their stories and understand their simple but life-changing wishes: a home, a job, and the ability to help others.
To learn more, please visit www.athomedocumentary.org and help start the
conversation.